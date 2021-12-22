Every user of Google Chrome and Safari is being urged to change their settings immediately due to a privacy concern.

Users of Google Chrome and Safari are being urged to change their settings immediately due to a privacy concern.

Regardless of whether you use Google Chrome, Safari, or Firefox, the privacy settings in your browser could probably be tighter.

Privacy seems to be on everyone’s mind these days, and updating your browser’s privacy settings can keep your data and search history safe from ad trackers.

Google Chrome may be the most popular web browser on the planet, but its default settings make it one of the least private.

Chrome’s flexibility and open-source settings are, however, one of its biggest advantages.

As a result, a plethora of privacy-focused extensions have been released by independent developers.

The Chrome Web Store is where you can find any specific extension.

When you’ve found the right extension, go ahead and click Add to Chrome, then Add Extension.

Cookie Autodelete, uBlock Origin, Privacy Badger, and HTTPS Everywhere are four privacy extensions that can help you improve your security.

If you want to uninstall an extension, go to the More menu (three dots), select More Tools, and then Extensions.

Safari’s privacy settings are a little more proactive than Chrome’s, as the browser’s Intelligent Tracking Prevention tool is always on.

Safari 14 also has some other useful features, such as notifying you when ad trackers are active on a website, providing you with a 30-day report of known trackers, and letting you know which websites those trackers came from.

Additionally, open Safari and go to Preferences andgt; Privacy andgt; Prevent cross-site tracking to ensure that ad-blocking is enabled.

While in Privacy, you can also manually delete your cookies and view a list of which sites have left trackers and cookies behind by clicking Manage Website Data.

If you want even more security, download AdBlock Plus and Ghostery Lite for Safari from the App Store.

When it comes to privacy features, Mozilla Firefox is widely regarded as one of the best.

It has more security features and has more protective default privacy settings than some of the others.

To experiment with these options, go to Firefox’s main menu and choose Preferences, then Privacy and Security.

You have three privacy options to choose from: Standard, Strict, and Custom.

The default Firefox setting, which blocks trackers in private windows, third-party tracking cookies, and crypto miners, is considered standard.

Although the Strict setting prevents you from accessing certain websites, it protects your data from everything that Standard mode does, as well as…

