Everyone should be aware of a Google Chrome bug that could save you from embarrassment.

A Google Chrome bug that EVERYONE should be aware of could save you from embarrassment.

GOOGLE Chrome has a clever hack that could save you from embarrassing situations.

It’s a method of erasing recent history, which can prevent prying eyes from spying on your activities.

When you delete Google history, you usually delete an entire day – or even a lifetime – of activity.

With a 15-minute deletion window, Google Chrome is changing that.

The feature was recently added to Android, but it can also be found on other devices.

You’ll be able to scrub whatever you’ve just done in no time.

If you’re looking for a gift for someone, researching a private medical condition, or trying to figure out how to get your housemates to clean better, it could be a lifesaver.

If you have an Android phone, you should update both Android and Google Chrome to the most recent versions.

Then, on your phone, open the Google app and tap on your profile picture in the upper-right corner.

This will take you to the Settings page, where you can delete the previous 15 minutes.

Is there a desktop or iPhone equivalent?

It works in a similar way on the iPhone, but with the Google app instead.

Simply open the Google app (not Chrome), go to Settings, and select Delete Last 15 Minute.

Because it’s a new feature, make sure you’re running the most recent version of iOS.

Also, make sure you’re using the most recent Google App Store version.

Unless you want to scrub specific items manually, you’re still limited to an hour of deletion on Chrome for iOS.

It is also compatible with desktop browsers.

Select Delete Last 15 Minutes from the Settings menu by clicking on your profile picture.

That’s all there is to it.

Using Incognito Mode, on the other hand, may be a more convenient option.

However, because Incognito Mode logs you out of all your accounts while you’re using it, it’s not always the best option.

Incognito Mode, on the other hand, is available on Chrome on all platforms, so it’s a viable option if you require it.

In other news, Google Chrome users are being advised to uninstall the software.

Meta is the new name for Facebook.

Take a look at some of the best iPhone 13 offers.

Also, check out your Facebook rejection folder, which is hidden by default.

Infosurhoy Do you have a story you’d like to share with the Infosurhoy Tech and Science team?