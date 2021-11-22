Everyone with a TikTok account should activate the app’s hidden privacy feature.

Everyone with a TikTok account should turn on the hidden privacy feature.

TIKTOK is constantly adding new settings, one of which you must enable.

It’s a crucial security feature that prevents strangers from discovering your account.

Not everyone wants to be famous on TikTok; perhaps you just want to scroll through a never-ending reel of funny videos.

We’ll frequently send others links to TikTok videos that we think are particularly good.

These TikTok links, on the other hand, are tied to your account and are unique to your profile.

When a link is shared, it remains linked to your original account.

The app may suggest your account profile to people who open the link, which can be a problem.

This holds true even if you sent the link via WhatsApp or iMessage.

It means that your TikTok account, which you’d prefer to keep private, could be discovered.

By clicking on a link you’ve shared, friends or family may be able to find the profile.

Thankfully, there is a way to completely prevent this from happening.

To begin, make sure you’re using TikTok’s most recent version.

Then go to your Profile and tap the three horizontal bars in the corner to access your Settings.

Then, in the Account section, go to Privacy, and finally, Discoverability, which should be near the top.

Toggle a list of toggle-able features by tapping on Suggest Your Account To Others.

You’d like to turn off anyone who opens or sends you links.

This will prevent people from finding your profile who have followed your links.

It also means that if you click a link sent by someone else, your profile will be hidden.

In other news, Google Chrome users are being advised to uninstall the browser.

Meta is the new name for Facebook.

In October 2021, look for the best iPhone 13 deals.

Also, take a look at your Facebook rejection folder, which is hidden by default.

Brinkwire Have a story you’d like to share with the Brinkwire Tech and Science team? Email us at Brinkwire.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]