Everything New To Disney+ May 2020: Star Wars Clone Wars Series Finale, Plus New Movies And Shows

There’s plenty to look forward to next money for Disney+. The much-loved animated Star Wars show The Clone Wars is set to wrap up its 7-Season run in May. In addition, Disney’s streaming service has plenty of other movies, TV shows, and new original content heading your way.

While it’ll still be a wait for Season 2 of The Mandalorian to come to the streaming service, Disney+ does have a follow-up docuseries about the hit original show debuting in May. Titled Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, the eight-part series is hosted by showrunner Jon Favreau. Each episode will dive into a different aspect of the series, with Episode 1 covering “Directing.”

On May 1, there are plenty of Disney movies you will want to watch again, coming to the service. Homeward Bound, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and George of the Jungle arrive that day, so whether you’re into dogs talking to each other, pirates involved in a nonsensical plot, or Brendan Fraser with wonderful, long hair, there is something for you.

Check out everything coming to Disney+ for the month of May below. You may find some lesser-known original series are actually pretty great. For more streaming news, check out what’s coming to Hulu in May as well.

