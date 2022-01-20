Evidence of a hidden OCEAN in our Solar System has been discovered, which could indicate the existence of a new’stealth’ world.

A hidden OCEAN has been discovered in our Solar System, which could be a new’stealth’ world.

Scientists have discovered evidence that may point to an internal ocean in Saturn’s innermost moon.

Southwest Research Institute scientists were studying Mimas, a small moon, for a variety of reasons when they discovered signs of an internal ocean.

Dr. SwRI is a researcher at SwRI.

“If Mimas has an ocean, it represents a new class of small,’stealth’ ocean worlds with surfaces that do not reveal the ocean’s existence,” Alyssa Rhoden said.

Saturn is thought to have 82 moons, some of which are more notable than others.

It has a large moon called Enceladus, which has recently attracted attention due to the discovery of methane on it.

The levels of methane were similar to those found in microbes, which could be a sign of life on Enceladus or just evidence of an unknown chemical process.

There is also speculation that Enceladus has an internal ocean.

A salty subsurface ocean is thought to exist beneath the moon’s icy surface.

Occasionally, giant plumes of water burst through the icy crust.

Cassini, a space probe developed by Nasa, the European Space Agency, and the Italian Space Agency, was sent to dive through these plumes.

This is how large amounts of methane, as well as other molecules like carbon dioxide, were discovered.

Many more worlds with oceans are thought to exist in our Solar System beneath their rocky layers.

Europa, Jupiter’s moon, is included.

Interior water ocean worlds (IWOWs) are the name given to them.

Mimas, the dwarf moon of Saturn, was not thought to be one of them.

“We thought it was just a frozen block of ice because the surface of Mimas is heavily cratered,” Rhoden explained.

“IWOWs like Enceladus and Europa are prone to fractures and other signs of geologic activity.”

“It turns out Mimas’ surface was deceiving us all along, and our new knowledge has greatly broadened the definition of a potentially habitable world in our solar system and beyond.”

The researchers believe that ‘tidal heating’ within the internal ocean keeps it from freezing but does not melt the thick ice shell.

Learning more about internal ocean worlds could one day aid in the discovery of a habitable ocean moon.

“Evaluating Mimas’ status as an ocean moon would serve as a benchmark for models of its formation and evolution,” Rhoden concluded.

“This would aid our understanding of Saturn’s rings and mid-sized moons, as well as the prevalence of potentially habitable ocean moons, particularly around Uranus.”

“Mimas is an intriguing target for further research.”

The research was published in the Icarus journal.

In related news, China has constructed an “artificial moon” to train astronauts for future missions.

A massive asteroid was captured in eerie footage as it approached the Earth…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.