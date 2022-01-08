Experts are investigating why the ‘Doomsday’ glacier is melting on a mission to the ‘Doomsday’ glacier.

SCIENTISTS are on their way to a “Doomsday glacier” that could hasten sea level rises.

The Thwaites Glacier is forming large cracks, leading experts to believe it is on the verge of collapsing.

If the massive chunk of ice – which is roughly the size of Florida – melts completely, it could raise sea levels by up to two feet.

Flooding simulations show that coastal towns and cities all over the world could be affected.

However, these simulations do not take into account possible flood defenses or attempts to prevent the ice shelf from collapsing.

With an area of 192,000 square kilometers (74,000 square miles), the Thwaites Glacier is one of Antarctica’s largest.

It’s known as a “Doomsday glacier” because if it completely melts, it would be disastrous for some coastal areas.

The Associated Press reports that 32 scientists have embarked on a (dollar)50 million mission to the glacier to learn more about its potentially dangerous impact.

Researchers from the United Kingdom and the United States are part of the team.

They’ll be aboard an American research ship for more than two months.

Two robot ships will be sent beneath the Thwaites Glacier to measure ice thickness and water temperature as part of the mission.

Every year, the glacier dumps 50 billion tons of ice into the ocean.

If it completely melts, sea levels could rise by more than two feet in the next 100 years.

Sea levels could rise by up to ten feet if the ice shelf drags the nearby glaciers with it.

A ten-foot rise in sea level would cause devastating flooding in many coastal towns.

Scientists from the International Thwaites Glacier Collaboration recently presented the alarming findings at the American Geophysical Union’s annual meeting.

The researchers are part of a group of nearly 100 researchers funded by the United States and the United Kingdom.

“The glacier in its entirety holds enough water to raise sea level by over two feet (60cm),” according to Professor Ted Scambos, a senior research scientist at the Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences (CIRES).

“And if it drags the surrounding glaciers with it, it could cause even more sea level rise, up to 10 feet (three meters).”

It’s worth noting, however, that models for the damage this would cause to coastal areas rely heavily on guesswork.

They don’t take into account any flood defenses built around towns and cities to protect them from rising sea levels.

They also overlook…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.