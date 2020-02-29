Experts believe that the coronavirus is here to stay

The occurrence of multiple cases of coronavirus disease in dozens of countries has led the World Health Organization (WHO) to pass the level of risk of spread and impact of the disease globally to very high. At the moment, more than 50 states have registered cases of this disease, named COVID-19, 39 of which were in Spain at nightfall on Friday.

This great dispersion makes experts fear that it is too late to avoid the spread of the virus: “I don’t think we will see the containment of the disease, as its dispersion shows, continuous and global,” Yonatan Grad, an epidemiologist at ABC, told ABC the public health school of Harvard University (USA). Therefore, he added, “I think we should focus on mitigation.”

However, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO’s director general, said on Friday afternoon that this would be “a big mistake”, because it would mean resigning himself to the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus figures reached a total of 83,310 confirmed cases on Friday night (78,959 in China and 4,351 out) and 2,858 deaths (2,791 in China and 67 out). At the same time that the lowest increase in cases of the whole month was recorded in China yesterday (329), the arrival of infected people to six new countries was verified, all of them in relation to the outbreak in Italy.

But everything points to the spread of the virus will go further. In fact, also this Friday, the WHO spokesman, Christian Lindmeier, acknowledged that it has already been contemplated and has warned of the risk that the virus will reach “multiple countries, if not all”.

Have you arrived to stay?

“It is possible that the virus is here to stay,” said Maria Neira, director of Public Health, Environment and Social Determinants of Health at WHO yesterday. “Although it will still take months to know if that is the case.”

In the opinion of José Antonio López Guerrero, a virologist at the Autonomous University of Madrid, “the most feasible scenario is that the virulence of the coronavirus will decrease – it would not be killing fewer people – and that it will become pandemic and seasonal.” As is the flu.

In this same sense Yonatan Grad agreed: «It could happen that COVID-19 became a seasonal disease. But there are still several things to know to predict if that will be the case.

Is it like a kind of flu?

What would that seasonality imply? Fundamentally that the virus would circulate especially during the winter, and that it would not mediate in hot climates, as with the flu, which is key when determining how much damage it could do in tropical countries.

However, José Antonio López has added that “there is a fear that this scenario does not occur and that the coronavirus maintains its current virulence that, even being low, in comparative terms, causes hundreds of thousands of deaths each year globally.”

According to the WHO, coronavirus has caused critical symptoms in China in 6.3% of cases and has led to the death of 3.8% of those infected. However, outside of China, its lethality was around 0.7% outside the Asian country earlier this week. To get an idea of ​​what this means, seasonal flu has an average lethality of 0.1% and that of Ebola was around 60 to 70% in the 2014-2016 epidemic.

To know what will happen, it is necessary to wait and investigate: “It is critical to improve the infrastructure to diagnose and monitor the dispersion patterns and the impact of our measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus,” said Grad.

Meanwhile the authorities are working to prevent the spread of the virus: «We try to stop the entry and spread of this virus so as not to have a new flu every year. The flu already kills many people and we don’t want another virus to do it too, ”said María Neira.

You can still stop

For now, the truth is that there is no evidence of a “free” spread of this virus, according to the WHO: “What we see at this time are connected epidemics of COVID-19 in many countries, but most cases are still they can track up known contacts in conglomerates of cases, ”Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday.

This implies, therefore, that there is still hope to stop the epidemic. “While this is the case, we still have the opportunity to contain this coronavirus,” said the director general of the WHO. “As long as we carry out robust actions to detect cases early, isolate and care for patients and follow contacts,” he added.

Several pathogens of the coronavirus group seen under the electron microscope Where do they come from and how are the coronaviruses?

China detected 27 cases of pneumonia of unknown origin on December 31, 2019 in Wuhan City, in Hubei Province. On January 7, the cause was identified, the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Later he named the disease he causes: COVID-19.

SARS-CoV-2 belongs to the coronavirus group. It is a family of viruses that has been circulating among people for a long time and causing colds (along with other viruses). However, some of the coronaviruses that infect animals can infect people, mutate, and begin to spread among humans. Then they become emerging viruses, pathogens that threaten to spread and generate a new disease. This was the case with the epidemics of SARS, in 2003, and of MERS, in 2012. Logically, emerging viruses are very unknown and have no treatment or vaccine at first.

As José Antonio López Guerrero has explained, coronaviruses are viruses whose genetic material is composed of RNA, such as influenza. But unlike this, coronaviruses do not have as much capacity to recombine their genetic material and “generate completely new lives,” as does the flu. Consequently, they are less variable and more stable. .