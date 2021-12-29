Experts claim that Apple could completely eliminate the need for SIM cards.

Experts claim that Apple may be able to completely eliminate the need for SIM cards.

According to the latest rumors and reports, Apple may remove SIM cards entirely from future iPhones.

Apple is also expected to release eSIM-only smartphones next year, according to an unnamed expert.

According to MacRumours, “Apple has advised major US carriers to prepare for the launch of eSIM-only smartphones by September 2022,” according to an anonymous source.

The plan was outlined in what MacRumours described as a “seemingly legitimate document.”

The document, however, made no specific reference to Apple or iPhones.

Some US carriers are rumored to be planning to offer some iPhone 13 models without a nano-SIM card in the box.

Users will be able to sign up for a cellular plan using an eSIM.

If you buy an iPhone 13 from an Apple Store or through Apple.com, you already have to do this.

According to the Brazilian website Blog do iPhone, the iPhone 15 Pro will not include a SIM card slot.

The iPhone 14, on the other hand, is set to debut in 2022.

If the rumours about a 2022 iPhone are true, we may see a SIM-free iPhone much sooner than that.

The rumours are confirmed by popular Apple leaker @dylandkt.

“I was able to confirm with sources that Apple will be working to remove the Sim Card Tray sooner than later,” he tweeted back in February.

“It won’t be this year, but they’re testing an undisclosed iPhone model with only esim internally.”

We’ll have to wait for official word from Apple before we can confirm anything, as with all rumors.

In other news, a mother claims that her daughter asked Alexa for a “challenge” to complete, and it gave her a potentially lethal suggestion.

A cyber expert has advised that you abandon Facebook Messenger in favor of two other apps.

Here are five of the most eagerly anticipated WhatsApp features set to launch in 2022.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.