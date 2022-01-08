Experts issue an urgent warning to Tesla drivers in icy conditions, claiming that crashes in electric cars ‘could be much worse.’

Experts issue an urgent warning to Tesla drivers in icy conditions, claiming that crashes in electric vehicles ‘could be much worse.’

TESLA drivers have been advised to avoid driving in icy conditions because “electric car crashes may be worse,” according to experts.

Teslas, for example, are said to have additional issues in icy weather due to battery issues that occur in colder temperatures.

Many winter range tests show that an electric vehicle will typically cover around 20% fewer miles in cold weather than in warm weather.

Electric car drivers are likely to encounter additional difficulties as a result of the loss of range.

They must rethink how far they can travel and how long it will take to recharge the vehicle.

The Washington Post reported that winter storms like the I-95 traffic jam this weekend would be much more dangerous for electric drivers.

“This mess could have been much worse if everyone had been driving electric vehicles,” Lane wrote.

“Any EV driver stuck on I-95 had every reason to be concerned — not only about a rapidly depleting battery, but also about recharging it.”

Even the sophisticated batteries used in electric vehicles lose capacity more quickly when exposed to cold temperatures.

According to Battery Scientist Jon Witt, this happens because chemical and physical reactions slow down in the cold.

Electric cars must also generate their own heat, which is not a problem for internal combustion engines in conventional vehicles.

“In the cold, available engine heat is routed to warm the battery itself, requiring a power source to heat the cabin,” Witt explained.

“Cabin heaters draw power from the high-voltage battery, reducing the amount of power available for driving.”

Batteries prefer temperatures of 60 to 80 degrees, according to Anna Stefanopoulou, director of the Energy Institute at the University of Michigan.

“When you want to discharge,” Stefanopoulou told Wired, “you don’t have as much power.”

“When it comes to charging, the situation is even more limited.”

Fortunately, the well-known problem of winter range loss can be mitigated, if not completely resolved.

Tesla acknowledged the issue by developing an energy-saving heat pump, but he also recognized that the issue could not be completely solved.

Wired suggests that you don’t let the battery get too low, and that you keep it above 20% at all times.

Scientists are developing solid state batteries that are less susceptible to weather, but the technology is still in the lab.

Meanwhile, electric car drivers should exercise extreme caution and layer up.

Tesla has been contacted by The Sun for comment.