This weekend, a solar storm is expected to hit Earth’s magnetic field, according to experts.

A solar storm is expected to hit Earth’s magnetic field this weekend, according to scientists.

A MINOR geomagnetic storm could hit Earth on January 16, according to space weather experts.

“On Jan. 1, minor G1-class geomagnetic storms are possible.

According to SpaceWeather.com, number one.”

On the 16th, a stream of high-speed solar wind is expected to hit the Earth’s magnetic field.

According to the report, “arctic auroras could appear as early as January.”

15th, in response to an early CIR.”

‘Co-rotating interaction region’ is abbreviated as CIR.

A compression zone is formed when high-velocity solar wind streams ejected from a sun spot collide with slower solar wind streams.

Each solar storm that hits Earth is assigned a grade, and the one on January 16 is expected to be a “G1 minor.”

As a result, minor power grid fluctuations may occur, as well as a minor impact on satellite communications.

A G1 storm can confuse migrating animals who rely on the Earth’s magnetic field for direction.

Solar storms can produce spectacular natural light displays, such as the northern lights.

The Earth’s magnetosphere is being bombarded by solar wind, which is causing the lovely green and blue displays.

The Earth’s magnetic field shields us from the more damaging effects of solar flares.

In 1989, a powerful solar eruption hurled so many electrically charged particles at Earth that Quebec, Canada’s largest province, went dark for nine hours.

They can kill an astronaut if they injure them or interfere with mission control communications, as well as wreaking havoc on Earth’s technology.

The Sun has begun one of its 11-year solar cycles, during which eruptions and flares are more powerful and extreme.

