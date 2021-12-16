Experts predict that by 2022, you’ll have switched from Android to iPhone.

Experts predict that by 2022, you’ll be ditching your Android for an iPhone.

Analysts at JP MORGAN estimate that by 2022, up to 1.4 billion Android users will have switched to iPhone.

Because of Apple Inc.’s (AAPLO) upcoming iPhone SE 5G, the investment bank believes the switch to iOS will occur.

According to media reports, Apple is planning to release the iPhone SE in early 2022, which will include 5G capabilities.

The SE model has been dubbed Apple’s “budget” phone, and analysts believe it is well positioned to capture the mid-range smartphone market, which is currently dominated by Samsung and Huawei.

According to the investment bank, up to 300 million iPhone users could switch from older models to the new SE 5G.

“While Apple’s non-iPhone trade-in program is admittedly less appealing than the iPhone trade-in values, it could still result in an average starting price range of (dollar)269 to (dollar)399 for the 5G iPhone SE, which is still very competitive,” said Samik Chatterjee, a five-star JP Morgan analyst.

The upcoming SE prices appear to be a bargain when compared to the iPhone 13, which starts at (dollar)799 and the iPhone 13 Pro, which starts at (dollar)999.

According to the brokerage, the expected migration to iOS will more than likely cause Apple stocks to rise, raising its target price for the company to (dollar)210 from (dollar)180.

The investment bank also raised its forecasts for iPhone SE unit sales to 30 million units in fiscal 2022, and annual iPhone shipments to 250 million units.

Apple’s stock increased by about 11% last week and by 1% this past Monday, putting it just (dollar)2 away from reaching a valuation of (dollar)3 trillion.

The release of the new iPhone SE could be the nudge Apple needs to push it well past the (dollar)3 trillion market cap mark.

If Apple achieves its goal, it will be the first company in the world to do so.

In other Apple Music news, the company is taking on Spotify with a new half-price plan that has a twist.

Snapchat has revealed that over the last year, it has given away a whopping (dollar)250 million (£189 million) to its creators.

Fake Omicron emails are expected to arrive in inboxes in the coming days, according to the warning.

