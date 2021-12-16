Experts warn that a cyberattack on the power grid could lead to an apocalypse with millions lining up for food and water.

Experts warn that a cyberattack on the US power grid could result in an apocalypse with millions lining up for food and water.

Experts have been concerned for years that the national power grid could be vulnerable to cyberattacks by foreign countries wishing to target the United States.

Researchers at the Hudson Institute’s Quantum Alliance Initiative are conducting a study to see how damaging a hypothetical quantum cyberattack on the US power grid would be, and the preliminary findings are bleak to say the least.

The preliminary findings indicate that protecting the country’s power grids should be a much higher priority than it is now.

“The study’s preliminary results provide important clues as to the areas on which policymakers should focus, not only to secure our power grid from a large-scale quantum computer attack but also, if this were to be unsuccessful, to mitigate such an attack’s impact on our infrastructure, both in terms of economic and national security,” according to the Hudson Institute’s study’s introduction.

The authors of the study used the power grid failure in Texas earlier this year as an example of the disastrous consequences.

“Millions without power; stores and banks closed; vital services running on backup generators, if at all; lines of helpless people waiting for food and water.”

The study’s introduction states, “The experience that the state of Texas had during February 2021 is only a preview of what we would all face should the United States’ ever-vulnerable energy grid be subject to a major cyberattack.”

The North American Energy Resiliency Model (NAERM), a task force within the US Department of Energy, is already looking into how to best protect the country’s energy grid from natural disasters as well as terrorism or cyberattacks.

The authors of the study caution that NAERM focuses on known, existing cyber threats rather than the possibility of quantum computer attacks.

According to the study, “NAERM’s purview… encompasses only existing, conventional cyber threats and does not extend to quantum computer attacks, whose effects would be far more protracted and far worse than those of a conventional cyberattack.”

“In fact, the’smarter’ a grid is, the more computer supervision and control it relies on, the more vulnerable it is to such an attack.”

The authors warn that unless immediate steps are taken to mitigate the risk, a quantum computer attack could cause “catastrophic harm” to the economy and society as a whole.