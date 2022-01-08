Experts warn that after a ‘fake shutdown,’ your iPhone could be spied on through the camera.

Experts warn that after a ‘fake shutdown,’ your iPhone could be spied on through its camera.

EXPERTS have demonstrated how hackers can spy on you using the iPhone’s camera even when it is turned off.

The terrifying technique imitates a shutdown, allowing someone to snoop without being noticed.

Apple devices have a reputation for being virus-free.

According to Bleeping Computer, most malware should be removed once an iPhone is restarted.

When you turn off your phone, the screen goes black and everything associated with it stops working.

However, the blank screen you see isn’t quite what it appears to be in this case.

Because it’s a fake screen, the spying can continue without being interrupted.

Once the device is turned back on, the snooping will resume.

To demonstrate how an attacker could do this, ZecOps security experts created a trojan proof of concept tool.

It’s also not something Apple can fix because it’s based solely on human deception and isn’t a known flaw.

“Despite the fact that all physical feedback has been disabled, the phone remains fully functional and capable of maintaining an active internet connection,” the researchers claim.

“Because the user is tricked into thinking the phone is off, either by the victim or by malicious actors using ‘low battery’ as an excuse, the malicious actor could remotely manipulate the phone in a blatant way without worrying about being caught.”

They advise users to never assume a device is completely turned off.

“With iOS 15, Apple added a new feature that allows users to track their phone even when it is turned off.

“Malware researcher @naehrdine wrote a technical analysis on this feature and expressed her thoughts on the “Security and Privacy Impact.”

“‘Never trust a device to be off until you remove its battery or, better yet, put it in a Blender,’ we agree with her.”

