ExpressVPN price: Best deal, discounts & how to try it free

ExpressVPN has over 3,000 servers that are spread across 160 different locations in 94 countries, so there’s no shortage of options when you are looking to spoof your location. You can check all the locations and make sure that the one you want is available before signing up.

There’s no denying that ExpressVPN is our favorite VPN. It earned a full 5 stars in our review, we’ve praised the customer service, speeds, reliability, and more multiples times, but all of that comes with a price. ExpressVPN is definitely more expensive than some of the competitors, but you can still score a great deal if you know where to look.

To get the best ExpressVPN deal right now you’ll need to sign up and prepay for a full year of access. In doing this you actually get an extra 3 months for free, which means that you get 15 months of service for just $99.95 (or $6.67 per month). This is a savings of 49% compared to the normal pricing, and in all honesty there’s very little reason to be paying extra to go month-to-month instead of just prepaying for the year you’ll use it anyway.

Be sure to check out our full ExpressVPN review

When it comes to VPN deals there is no shortage of great options out there. We’ve already covered all of the top VPN services that are out there, but just because something is great doesn’t mean that you have to pay too much money for it.

How much does ExpressVPN cost?

There are three different pricing options for ExpressVPN depending how long you want to commit. You can pay for it monthly, which is the most expensive option, or prepay for six months or a year. Obviously, the longer you prepay for, the better the deal that you receive.

ExpressVPN is offering our readers an exclusive deal that scores you an extra three months of service for free when you sign up for the one year plan. With this plan option you also get a 30-day money-back guarantee.

1 month of ExpressVPN price: $12.95

6 month of ExpressVPN price: $59.95

15 months of ExpressVPN price: $99.95

As you can see, the best deal is obviously prepaying for the annual subscription and getting the extra free time. This is a 49% discount, and drops the price all the way down to just $6.67 a month, less than the cost of a single meal.

Does ExpressVPN have a free trial offer?

While it’s not technically a “free trial” by definition, there is a way to try ExpressVPN with no risk. When you sign up and pay for the company’s annual plan, you get a free 30-day money-back guarantee, which means that if you don’t like the service within the first 30 days of trying it out, ExpressVPN will refund you your money.

Be sure you make note of when you sign up so that in the event you don’t care for the service you remember to seek the refund within that 30-day period. After you pass the 30 days, you’ll be locked in and already have paid for the next 15 months of access.

Is ExpressVPN a good VPN provider?

As we said in our review, ExpressVPN is the top-pick and an absolutely fantastic VPN provider. The company offers amazing 24/7 customer support that can help you get through just about any issue you experience with the service very quickly. Additionally, ExpressVPN offers a reliable connection, fast speeds, and tons of server locations that you can pick between.

The apps are extremely easy to use and can be used on just about every device you have at your disposal. You can have up to five devices connected at the same time, which is about average compared to others, and there are no bandwidth limits each month.

For those unsure of how to use a VPN, ExpressVPN makes it easy by marking the preferred servers for easy connection. If you are looking for something that combines simplicity, reliability, and all of the safeguard measures you’d expect from a VPN, ExpressVPN is the option for you.

How does ExpressVPN pricing compare to others?

ExpressVPN is definitely one of the more expensive VPN providers, but that shouldn’t automatically deter you from the service. We are talking about a difference of just $2 or $3 each month, which is a few cents a day. Once you try ExpressVPN and see just how well the service works, you’ll understand why the company is charging a premium for it and you’ll find it easily justified.

If you are looking for something more affordable, consider giving Surfshark VPN a try for under $2 a month, or NordVPN for just over $3 each month.