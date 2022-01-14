ExpressVPN review 2022: focused on privacy with strong security features

ExpressVPN review 2022: focused on privacy with solid security features

ARE YOU SEARCHING FOR A VPN WITH MANY PRIVACY OPTIONS AND A LARGE NETWORK OF SERVERS ACROSS THE WORLD? If so, ExpressVPN might be the right tool for the job.

Our experts spent nearly three weeks testing ExpressVPN, and you’ll find all the information and advice you need to decide if it’s the right VPN for you below.

ExpressVPN is best known for its large number of servers, which are spread across the globe in places that aren’t typically included in VPN lists.

In addition, the software has a clean and simple user interface, as well as strong privacy and security features.

We also have articles on what a VPN is and whether or not you should use one that are well worth reading.

Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about ExpressVPN, including pricing, speeds, server locations, and more.

Although we tested ExpressVPN on Windows 11, it is compatible with nearly every device and operating system (OS), including iOS and Android, Linux, and even gaming consoles.

If you’re still undecided, check out our Surfshark review and our top VPN app picks.

In general, ExpressVPN aims to set itself apart from the competition by offering a large number of professional features.

These include, among other things, the aforementioned availability of servers in most countries, detailed installation guides for a variety of hardware ecosystems, and a connection kill switch in the event that the VPN is accidentally disconnected.

ExpressVPN is based in the British Virgin Islands, which is known for being a privacy-friendly jurisdiction. Speeds are good across the board (though they vary significantly depending on location), and ExpressVPN is based in the British Virgin Islands.

ExpressVPN’s prices are slightly higher than competitors’, but given the number of features available, they are still more than reasonable.

However, it’s worth noting that there are cheaper VPN services with similar or even more features (more on this in the pricing section of this review).

On the downside, the number of simultaneous connections is slightly lower than comparable VPNs.

Windows 11 was tested in December 2021 and January 2022.

ExpressVPN is a reliable VPN service with a large global presence and excellent privacy policies designed to safeguard user data.

In addition, the company recently updated several of its apps, making them more user-friendly and consistent across devices.

ExpressVPN had three million users worldwide as of September 2021, a number that could increase after the Kape Technologies acquisition.

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPN services in terms of device support, with clients available for the vast majority of desktop and mobile devices.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.