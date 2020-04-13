Exynos-powered Galaxy S20 Ultra owners reporting overheating and autofocus issues

An update to “fix” the autofocus issues was rolled out in March.

Samsung had rolled out a software update for the Exynos-powered variants of the Galaxy S20 phones last month to fix the camera issues that several owners had been complaining about. Unfortunately, it appears that the international variant of Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S20 Ultra continues to suffer from autofocus issues.

A video posted on Twitter by @pegasaie (via WCCFTech) shows the Exynos-powered Galaxy S20 Ultra struggling to achieve a focus lock on an object. In addition to the autofocus issue, the user claims the phone has “poor battery life” and also overheats.

Seriously the Exynos variant has disappointed me soo much Poor battery life poor performance heats like hell. This is really a sh*t of a phone with that crappy $1400 price tag. Never Samsung again. pic.twitter.com/tmVpfOJdEg — Dawood (@pegasaie) April 9, 2020

Several owners of the Exynos-powered Galaxy S20 Ultra have complained about their phones suffering from heating problems on Samsung’s Community forum. While some of them claim that the phone heats up all the time, others say that their phone overheats only when playing games or using the camera app.

Needless to say, it is hugely disappointing that Samsung hasn’t been able to fix these problems yet, especially when you consider the $1,400 price tag that the Galaxy S20 Ultra carries. That said, it is likely that Samsung will roll out a new software update to fix these issues in the coming weeks.

Samsung has been receiving a lot of flak recently over the performance gap between the Snapdragon and Exynos variants of its flagship phones. Some users actually started an online petition last month, asking Samsung to stop selling “inferior Exynos phones” to customers.