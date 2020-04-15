F1 2020 announced for PC, console, and Stadia, coming in July

Before the real-thing has even turned a wheel this season, the yearly update to the hugely popular F1 game is revealed and it’s adding an 11th team to the grid.

In the real world the 2020 F1 season is yet to turn a wheel, but thankfully the virtual edition is still on track. Codemasters has today announced this year’s release, you guessed it, F1 2020, and without showing off too much has given a tasty little teaser of what’s in store. And the early signs point to a renewed focus on the offline play.

Two big new additions for this year’s release are a split-screen local co-op mode as well as a change to the career mode which sees players able to become the 11th team on the grid and race against all 10 official teams and drivers. You’ll take part as a driver and a manager, adding more depth than ever before to the single-player experience.

Seasons can also be run over the full 22-race calendar, now including Zandvoort and Hanoi (two tracks which may not even see real-life races this year), or over a shorter 10 or 16 race option.