Apr. 16, 2020

Eating garlic protects against coronavirus. The Covid-19 was created from scratch by China. The epidemic is a consequence of the deployment of 5G. From this Thursday, users of Facebook Who have “liked”, reacted or commented since March on the countless “fake news” linked to the coronavirus will receive on their “news feed” an alert message referring to the World Health Organization (WHO) website .

It is the first time that a social network – in addition the first on the planet, with more than 2 billion users – has equipped itself with such a retroactive mechanism and available in all languages. According to the international NGO Avaaz, which campaigned for Facebook to go in this direction, it would even be “One of the most important measures against misinformation” never taken by Facebook.

A “vaccine” against “infodemia”

With this tool, “Facebook has a vaccine against ‘infodemia’”, rejoices Fadi Quran, campaign director at Avaaz. According to American university studies commissioned by the organization, the mechanism would indeed reduce between 50% and 61% belief in “fake news”.

Facebook users won’t know exactly when or what false information they were exposed to. The interaction should have taken place in the past two weeks. Another downside, the alerts only concern the “fake news” deleted by Facebook because of the risks to people’s health. The platform does not say how many messages will be sent in the coming days, but only in March, “Hundreds of thousands of content” linked to Covid-19 have been deleted by the social network. The operation could therefore be large-scale.

For “fake news” whose visibility has been reduced but which has not been deleted, the social network will continue to label them as usual, after verification by its 60 “fact-checkers”, including AFP. 40 million Facebook posts were reported this way in March, according to figures released on Thursday. “In 95% of cases, after seeing these labels, people do not click on the content”, says Mark Zuckerberg.

22 days to identify “fake news” on Facebook

Facebook is not the only platform to try to hunt down “fake news” which has started up again with the epidemic. Youtube, For example, also displays a banner leading to the WHO site below each video dealing with the coronavirus. Google platform removed “Thousands of videos” who provided false remedies, disputed the very existence of Covid-19 or the usefulness of social distancing…

But these efforts still struggle to stop false information for good. The task is made all the more complicated by the fact that due to confinement, platforms can make less use of their moderators and therefore make more use of yet imperfect detection algorithms.

By peeling a sample of 100 “fake news” on the coronavirus on Facebook, Avaaz realized that they had been shared 1.7 million times and seen 117 million times. On average, Facebook would also wait 22 days before “flashing” fake news, “Considerable delays” according to the organization. Finally, 41% of “infox” analyzed by Facebook partners remained on the platform without any warning.

But for Facebook, the sample chosen by Avaaz is not “Not representative” and does not reflect the work carried out. Mark Zuckerberg prefers to mention the 350 million people who clicked on Facebook and Instagram to access official WHO health messages. Almost as much as the population of the United States.