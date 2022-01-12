Facebook could lose Instagram and WhatsApp in a multibillion-dollar lawsuit – what this means for the apps

Facebook could lose Instagram and WhatsApp in a multibillion-dollar lawsuit – here’s how the apps might change.

A FEDERAL antitrust lawsuit against Meta, the company that used to be known as Facebook, has been approved.

If the case is successful, the US tech giant could be forced to sell off its suite of social media apps in order to break up its alleged illegal monopoly.

Instagram, WhatsApp, and other popular Meta services would most likely change under new ownership, affecting users all over the world.

Instead of being able to use your Facebook credentials to access each app, you may need to create separate logins for each one.

It’s also likely that features like Stories won’t be able to seamlessly transfer between your Instagram and Facebook profiles at the touch of a button.

It’s also possible that finding your Facebook friends on WhatsApp and Instagram will become more difficult.

For the time being, it’s all speculation.

We won’t know how the change will affect users until the terms of any potential disbandment have been agreed upon.

It would be extremely difficult and time-consuming to untangle Instagram and WhatsApp from Facebook.

Only tech behemoths like Google or Amazon, according to Will Guyatt, a tech expert and former Facebook employee, could possibly take on the task of running one of Meta’s massive, global services.

“While there is an increasing call for Meta to be broken up, the reality is that it would be more difficult than anyone could imagine,” he told The Sun.

“For the past five years or so, Meta has been working behind the scenes to integrate Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

“Advertisers and businesses can target us more easily through a single portal, despite the fact that they all appear similar to users.”

God only knows how you’d untangle these increasingly intertwined services from a technical standpoint.”

He went on to say that Meta has evolved into a fairly unique company because it was founded on the development, operation, and maintenance of several of the world’s busiest online services.

“Anyone who isn’t Google, Microsoft, Amazon, or Apple isn’t going to be able to take a chance on running essential global services like these,” Guyatt said.

“And when platforms fail, users quickly migrate to another platform.”

According to Instagram’s CEO, Adam Mosseri, this could result in even more bad content on the platform.

He argued at a 2019 conference that the split would deprive the photo-sharing app of some of the content police force it requires.

“It might make a lot of my life easier, and it would probably be beneficial for me as an individual, if we split it off.”

However, I believe it to be…

