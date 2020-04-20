Facebook Gaming app for Android now available to download

Facebook’s new app allows Android users to watch streamers, connect with others and more.

While the streamer scene is already fairly packed with YouTube Gaming, Twitch and Mixer, Facebook is continuing to roll out new methods for viewers to check out streamers on Facebook Gaming. The newest addition to this campaign is the Facebook Gaming app for Android, which is now available to download via the Google Play storefront.

📣 Launch announcement 📣🧵 1/ We know you’ve waited patiently. Well folks the day has come: we’re launching FarmVille in VR! j/k, sorry, kind mobs of Twitter, don’t @ us! We’re actually launching the Facebook Gaming app on Google Play. Download NOW 👉 https://t.co/6wzoSRD3Gj pic.twitter.com/5YzVxmklHm — Facebook Gaming #playaparttogether (@FacebookGaming) April 20, 2020

The Facebook Gaming app for Android allows users to watch and follow streamers, as well as joining different groups. You can also play some instantaneous games, which don’t require a separate download. The exact size of the install and version of Android required depends on your specific device, so you’ll need to check.