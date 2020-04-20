Facebook Gaming app for Android now available to download

Facebook’s new app allows Android users to watch streamers, connect with others and more.

Source: Android Central / Richard Devine

What you need to know

  • Facebook has released a new Facebook Gaming app for Android.
  • The app allows users to watch streamers without having to use their computer.
  • There’s also various games you can instantly play.

While the streamer scene is already fairly packed with YouTube Gaming, Twitch and Mixer, Facebook is continuing to roll out new methods for viewers to check out streamers on Facebook Gaming. The newest addition to this campaign is the Facebook Gaming app for Android, which is now available to download via the Google Play storefront.

The Facebook Gaming app for Android allows users to watch and follow streamers, as well as joining different groups. You can also play some instantaneous games, which don’t require a separate download. The exact size of the install and version of Android required depends on your specific device, so you’ll need to check.

Facebook Gaming app for Android

Check out your favorite Facebook gaming streamers.

With the Facebook Gaming App for Android, you can stay in touch watching your favorite streamers who use Facebook Gaming. You can also connect with different gaming groups.

  • Free at Google Play Store

