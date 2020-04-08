Facebook Gaming Launches New Tournaments Feature In Early Access

As the world deals with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Facebook’s Gaming division has released a new tournaments feature to help people stay connected while social distancing.

Facebook Gaming’s tournaments allow people to play together through the social network. You can set up casual battles amongst friends, matches between a creator and the chat, global esports competitions, and more. It includes typical tournament features, like brackets and leaderboards, and is all done virtually.

Because it’s all built through Facebook Gaming, content creators and streamers can host tournaments while playing live. Everyone’s able to create, play, and watch them in one spot, and the feature’s integrated livestreaming charity tools give people the ability to set up charity streams for their favorite organization.

Though tournaments is in Early Access right now, Facebook Gaming already houses a number of games (like Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Warzone) and streamers (such as professional Smash Bros. player Gonzalo “ZeRo” Barrios and Hearthstone gamer Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang) to check out.