Facebook has a handy feature that you should activate right now to clean up your timeline.

It allows users to mute certain words, preventing posts containing those words from appearing on their pages.

Twitter introduced a similar tool in 2017 that allows users to block keywords from appearing in their timelines.

It’s a good way to stay away from topics you don’t care about, whether it’s a TV show you don’t want spoiled or a political scandal you’ve heard enough about.

The feature was well-received by users, and it was later added to Mark Zuckerberg’s social media platform.

However, Facebook only allows you to mute comments on your profile that contain specific words.

“You can block up to 1,000 keywords in any language (e.g. words, phrases, or emojis) from your Facebook profile,” according to Facebook.

“When someone uses a keyword you’ve blocked in a comment, we’ll hide it so it doesn’t show up on your profile.”

The feature does not apply to posts from others that appear in your News Feed, though a more comprehensive mute option may be available in the future.

To remove words from your Facebook profile, go to Settings andamp; privacy, then click Settings.

Profile and tagging is found in the left menu.

Select Hide comments that contain specific words from your profile from the drop-down menu under Profile.

Add keywords to block, or use the emoji button to select an emoji to block.

There are a slew of other options for cleaning up your Facebook timeline.

You can also mute people and pages so that their posts don’t show up in your feed.

It’s a nicer way of removing their content from your view than simply unfriending or unfollowing them.

To do so, tap or click on their profile, then click the silhouetted figure button at the top of the page.

Select “Unfollow” to permanently mute their posts, or “Take a break” to temporarily mute them.

Of course, if someone is truly grinding your gears, you can always go nuclear and block them.

To do so, go to their profile and select the three-dot button at the top of the page.

“Block” should be selected.

By following the steps above, you can unblock or re-follow someone.

