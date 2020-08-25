Facebook Might Sue Thailand’s Government After Compelling User Blockage Against King’s Critic ‘Royalist Marketplace’

Facebook is planning to sue Thailand’s government after requesting the social media giant to block the country’s users from accessing “Royalist Marketplace,” a group reportedly criticizing the country’s King. However, Facebook temporarily complied with Thailand’s demand.

Also Read: This Billionaire That Thinks Like Neuralink’s Elon Musk Says AI Will Soon Choose the Music That Matches Our Moods

The social media giant might take unprecedented legal action against Thailand, as reported by CNN. The company heeded to the country’s request after it threatened to take Facebook to court.

Also Read: Experian Data Breach: What to Do to Protect Your Information?

“After careful review, Facebook has determined that we are compelled to restrict access to content which the Thai government has deemed to be illegal,” said a Facebook spokesperson via CNN.

Thailand wants its users to no longer access the Royalist Marketplace, which was created by Pavin Chachavalpongpun, a critic of the monarchy and an academic who exiled himself in Japan. Chachavalpongpun explained that by allowing the Thai government to block users from accessing a page, Facebook had promoted the information censorship, destroying democratization.

He claimed the company’s decision affected democracy and people’s right to express freely on the country. Pro-democracy protests have been raging in Thailand for more than a month. However, because of strict “lèse-majesté laws,” it is currently illegal to defame, threaten, or insult Rama X, the country’s King, and other members of the royal family.

Thais have criticized Rama X, questioning the monarchial system, and pushing for reforms by openly defying the country’s laws. They condemn Thailand’s King because he only waits out the coronavirus pandemic by spending a tremendous amount of time in Europe and going to Germany.

Although Facebook was reportedly allowing India’s politicians to break its rules on hate speech, it has attempted to position itself as a defender of free speech in the United States. On Monday, Aug. 25, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg coordinated with U.S. President Donald Trump and other members of Congress to take action against Tiktok because it didn’t support American values of free expression.

Other companies such as Apple, Microsoft, Google, and Airbnb also faced similar dilemmas across the globe. They were also reportedly taking sides with the governments’ demands.

For more news updates about Facebook and other social media giants, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Also Read: Elon Musk’s SpaceX’s Road to the Fastest Internet From the Orbit: Here’s’ What Latest Stats Say

This article is owned by TechTimes,

Written by: Giuliano de Leon.