Facebook offers support to health authorities

Paris The social network Facebook supports the fight against the corona epidemic. The offer expanded on Monday, which refers to the data of own users, could be particularly helpful in the phase after the curfews. Then the authorities need precise information about the behavior of the citizens, with the finest possible resolution. They can help to quickly identify any new foci of infection, so that countermeasures can be initiated.

The debate about an “exit strategy” is taking place in many countries – in Europe and beyond. Especially since the economy is suffering everywhere and unemployment is increasing. Prerequisites for lifting the exit restrictions are many tests, protective masks, but also the most precise knowledge possible of who comes into contact with whom – without creating a surveillance state.

Facebook can be helpful here. Already today, own data, which are summarized in so-called disease prevention maps, are a valuable aid for the scientists, the network writes in a message. “They help health professionals better understand how population dynamics affect the spread of the disease,” said Kang-Xing Jin, head of the network’s health department.

Now three new tools are to be added. You can add instruments such as the movement apps that different countries plan as voluntary offers. So-called “co-location maps” showed the likelihood that residents of one region would come into contact with those of another, says Jin. This can at least partially predict the spread of the disease.

The second instrument indicates trends in the range of people’s movements in individual cities. This makes it possible to understand whether citizens are more likely to stay at home or to move around, and in what radius, over what distances. Facebook says that you can see to what extent conditions actually work for the population or not.

Cooperation with many institutions

Third, Facebook offers an index of the degree of social contact. This shows how high the likelihood is that people from a certain metropolitan area will be connected or befriended in another – or even in another country. It also shows the likelihood that they will try to move there or seek help.

A fourth element is added, but this is limited to the United States. Facebook users are advised there that they can participate in a survey by Carnegie-Mellon University. The aim is to better understand the disease. The survey could help to identify new symptoms more quickly.

At the beginning of the corona outbreak, only symptoms of fever, pain in the upper airways, dry cough and difficulty breathing were mentioned. Today, on the other hand, we know that a great many people suffer from the loss of smell and taste as a result of a corona infection without necessarily connecting it to the virus.

Facebook points out that the data used does not allow any conclusions to be drawn about the behavior of its own users. The network already works with institutions such as the Harvard School of Public Health, Tsinghua University in Taiwan, the University of Padua in Italy or the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Together they would have set up the “Covid-19 Mobility Data Network”, which allows real-time insights.

