Facebook reveals the techniques it employs to determine if you are a social media ‘predator.’

META has revealed some of the techniques it plans to employ in order to detect predators in Messenger and Instagram DMs.

The tech giant, which used to be known as Facebook, is still working on making those apps end-to-end encrypted, but there are concerns that this will make it more difficult to combat online abuse.

When Meta can no longer “scan” messages, the company’s latest blog post reveals how it will try to prevent abuse on its platforms.

“Instead of scanning your private messages, we will use artificial intelligence to proactively detect accounts engaged in malicious patterns of behavior in an end-to-end encrypted environment,” it said.

“To detect suspicious activity and abuse, our machine learning technology will search non-encrypted parts of our platforms, such as account information and photos uploaded to public spaces.”

Children’s charities have expressed concern that end-to-end encryption could allow online child abuse to go unnoticed.

End-to-end encryption, according to the NSPCC, could result in a “significant drop in reports of child abuse… a [failure]to protect children from avoidable harm.”

“For example, if an adult sets up new profiles and tries to connect with minors they don’t know or messages a large number of strangers, we can intervene to take action, such as preventing them from interacting with minors,” Meta writes in its blog.

“Minors can also be put into private or “friends only” accounts by default.

This is something we’ve started doing on Instagram and Facebook.”

Meta said it will also use in-app advice and warnings to educate “young people” about people who are messaging them if they are deemed suspicious.

It claims that safety notices on Messenger have already proven to be effective in preventing scams and “flagging suspicious adults attempting to connect to minors.”

Messenger will encourage users to report harmful behavior, with the option to specify whether the activity “involves a child.”

Meta acknowledges that this approach isn’t perfect and that it will need to be revisited on a regular basis.

“Preventing abuse on our apps requires constant iteration,” it said. “To stay ahead of people who may not have the best intentions, we regularly review our policies and features, listen to feedback from experts and people using our apps.”

Despite emphasizing the importance of end-to-end encryption, the tech giant has confirmed that it will not be implemented for at least another year.

