Facebook was forced to lift Kyle Rittenhouse’s ban after calling the incident a “mass murder.”

FACEBOOK has removed the restriction on searches for a US teen who was acquitted of killing two people during riots in Wisconsin.

After Kyle Rittenhouse was charged with the fatal shooting of two people during protests over police brutality last August, the company moved quickly.

Searches for the then-17-year-old’s name yielded blank pages, and his Facebook and Instagram accounts were taken down.

After a three-week trial, the Illinois teen was found not guilty of two counts of homicide and one count of attempted homicide.

On Tuesday, Facebook confirmed to BBC News that the ban on Rittenhouse had been lifted.

Facebook’s Brian Fishman announced that the platform was blocking searches for Rittenhouse in a Twitter thread shortly after the shooting.

The decision was made after an internal investigation, according to the director of the division’s Dangerous Individuals and Organizations division at the time.

Fishman tweeted, “We designated the shooting as a mass murder and removed the shooter’s accounts from Facebook and Instagram.”

“We’ve also removed praise and support for the shooter, and we’ve blocked searches for his name on our platforms, as is standard practice in these situations.”

Other platforms, such as YouTube, did not have a specific Kyle Rittenhouse policy in place and instead only blocked content based on existing rules against glorifying violence.

Following the shooting of Jacob Blake in August 2020, Rittenhouse, 18, allegedly killed two Kenosha residents and injured another.

During the protests in Wisconsin, he was seen walking the streets with an AR-15 weapon.

Rittenhouse is charged with the murders of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, as well as the attempted murder of Gaige Grosskreutz.

After pleading not guilty and claiming self-defense as the reason for the shootings, the teen was initially released on a (dollar)2 million bond.

The long-awaited trial was then postponed until November 1st, 2021.

Several witnesses testified during the three-week trial, including Grosskreutz, who said he “thought the defendant [Rittenhouse] was an active shooter.”

“That I was going to die,” he said as he got closer to Rittenhouse when asked what was going through his mind.

Rittenhouse then took the stand on November 10 and sobbed throughout his testimony, forcing the court to adjourn.

On the seventh day of his murder trial, the former police youth cadet told the court that he wanted to protect property from unrest following Blake’s injury.

During his testimony, Rittenhouse claimed that Rosenbaum had attacked him first.

He also mentioned that he had seen videos of violence in Kenosha,…

