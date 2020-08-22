Facebook’s HUGE ‘ugly’ redesign is coming to everyone next month – this is what it looks like

FACEBOOK’S controversial new design will be made permanent next month.

Users can currently switch back to the old Facebook but the new more spacious design will be the only option come September.

The new design was officially rolled out months ago, it seems Facebook has just been giving us time to acclimatise.

The biggest changes are that Facebook will now look more simplified and there is also a dark mode for you to try.

When the new look rolled out, accounts were greeted with the message “Welcome to a fresh, simpler Facebook”.

Some people like it while others have taken to Twitter to complain.

Omg the new @facebook design truly makes leaving the platform this september super attractive.

Can we all agree that the new Facebook design is utter garbage?

Dark mode is one of the most anticipated features thats now available.

The overall design of the site is quite minimalist.

Almost all of the website is now white, not blue, including the banner at the top.

This white banner holds light grey icons for News Feed, Facebook Messenger, notifications, Watch, Marketplace and Groups.

Facebook Stories has been moved to the centre of the page and are in large rectangular form rather than circles.

The social network’s logo has changed so it’s now a white ‘F’ in a bright blue circle rather than a square.

The fresh redesign didn’t prove very popular on Twitter earlier in the year either.

Several unimpressed Facebook users who got the update early voiced concerns.

new @Facebook desktop layout = GROSS!

the new facebook layout is so ugly im in disbelief

The new Facebook layout is weird as on dark mode…

One tweeted: “New Facebook desktop layout = GROSS!”

Another said: “The new facebook layout is so ugly I’m in disbelief.”

Whether you like it or not, Facebook will be making the permanent switch for you in just a few weeks.

In other news, Instagram is rolling out a “Suggested Posts” feature that could keep you on your feed for longer.

Facebook’s messenger has started to merge with Instagram chat.

And, Instagram was caught keeping deleted photos and messages on its systems for more than a year after deletion.

