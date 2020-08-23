FACT-CHECK: Plandemic Indoctrination Video and The Truth Behind the Conspiracy Movie Claims

In May of this year, Plandemic, a 75-minute video containing conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 pandemic went viral, but it was soon banned by social media giants like Facebook to avoid misinformation.

Now, the sequel has arrived- Plandemic Indoctrination or Indoctornation. The internet giants have prepared for its imminent arrival, however

According to a recent report by TechTimes, the short video is entitled Plandemic: Indoctornation and is available on Freedom Platform TV, which is also behind the short video.

As with the first video, Plandemic 2 is filled with conspiracy theories and misleading statements, attacking several personalities like Dr. Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates, along with PolitiFact, a fact-checking website that has fact-checked both conspiracy videos.

To prevent further misinformation, here are the truths behind the claims made in Plandemic 2.

“In 2003, the Center for Disease Control saw the possibility of a gold strike. And that was the coronavirus outbreak that happened in Asia … they sought to patent it, and they made sure that they controlled the proprietary rights to the disease, to the virus, and to its detection and all of the measurement of it,” quote from David Martin, founding CEO of M∙CAM Inc.

According to PolitiFact, this statement is misleading.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) did apply for a patent in 2003 that covers the genetic material of human coronavirus and how to detect it, along with other government agencies, companies, and non-profit companies.

The agency won its application in 2007, but it does not mean they have the “proprietary rights” to the virus to ensure the virus, as well as products from the virus, are available to the public.

Matthew Rimmer, an intellectual property law professor from the Queensland University of Technology, said that it was known as “defensive patenting,” which is a way to ensure that “public research and communication were not jeopardized by commercial parties seeking exclusive private control.”

The SARS-CoV-2 virus is a “laboratory-designed organism,” according to Dr. Meryl Nass, an internal medicine specialist.

This is one of the most common claims since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has long been debunked with a scientific paper published in March 2020, confirming that the virus is naturally occurring and is in no way created by men in a lab.

Nevertheless, scientists are still not sure how the virus made its jump from bats to humans.

Mikki Willis, a filmmaker, claimed that Dr. Anthony Fauci and even Bill Gates, “a man with no medical training,” knew as early as January 2017 that a pandemic was coming.

The claim was made about Event 201, a simulation designed to plan for a global pandemic.

They used a simulated novel zoonotic coronavirus that came from bats to pigs, then finally to humans.

Again, this statement is misleading.

The John Hopkins Center for Health Security has also cleared that they did not make a prediction during the exercise and used a fictional coronavirus as there were two outbreaks of human coronaviruses in the last 20 years.

Furthermore, Dr. Fauci did say in 2017 that the Trump administration would face a “surprise outbreak” but did not specifically predict the COVID-19 pandemic and, instead, pertained to a wide range of diseases like HIV/AIDS and the West Nile virus.

Willis also said there was a study in 2018 published in the Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health that concluded over 490,000 children in India were paralyzed due to a Gates-supported polio vaccine.

According to the fact-checking site, the paper was real and that it found a correlation between the polio vaccinations and the non-polio acute flaccid paralysis (AFP).

Nevertheless, the paper had received criticisms for missing out on several essential variables and its methodology wherein they checked the symptoms of children ages between five and 15 even when the vaccine campaign focused on children under the age of five.

Additionally, polio is only one of the reasons that might have caused the paralysis as the Guillain-Barre Syndrome was also a leading cause.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), polio could be contracted from a polio vaccine, but it’s extremely rare and that only 1 in 2.7 million oral doses result in vaccine-induced polio.

“In partnership with MIT, Bill Gates has developed a new technology that allows vaccines to be injected under your skin, along with your medical records,” Willis further said in Plandemic 2.

It turns out that the specialists in Massachusetts Institute of Technology did the research for a way to address the challenge that comes with vaccine tracking through an invisible ink that will be injected along with the vaccine.

Additionally, the Gates Foundation has shown interest in the research and funded it, and that Gates said he supports the idea of a national tracking system to help monitor the COVID-19 virus.

Nevertheless, the statement lacks context.

For one, the MIT research began in July 2016, way before the current pandemic we’re facing, and that second, there is no evidence pointing that it’s meant to track Americans, specifically.

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Nhx Tingson