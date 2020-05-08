Fair canceled for 2020; Online event planned as a replacement

There will be no Tokyo Game Show this year – at least not in the traditional format at the Makuhari fair in Tokyo. The organizers CESA and the co-organizers Nikkei Business Publications, Inc. and Dentsu Inc. have announced this. The corona pandemic is once again cited as the reason for the cancellation of the TGS2020. The trade fair in Japan, which was to take place from September 24th to 27th, will suffer the same fate as the E3 in June and gamescom in August.

Like Koelnmesse, however, the alternative plan is now being followed intensively in the form of a purely online event. Whether and how it will look like will be explained on the official website in the coming weeks and months.