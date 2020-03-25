Fairy Tail RPG’s Inside Box Art Will Be Chosen By Fans, and You Can Vote Now

There can only be one

The upcoming Fairy Tail role-playing game from Koei Tecmo looks quite promising from what we’ve seen of it. The turn based adventure is set to launch on the 25th and 26th June in Europe and North America respectively, but before it hits store shelves, the publisher is giving fans the opportunity to choose the artwork for the game’s inner sleeve.

It’s prepared three different retail wrappings that fans can vote for on either Facebook or Twitter. We’ve posted all three designs below.

Which one do you like best? Are you looking forward to playing Fairy Tail this summer? Join a guild in the comments section below.