Falcom Hints at Possible Zero and Ao no Kiseki Western Release on PS4

Crossbell calling

Zero no Kiseki and Ao no Kiseki are two of the most beloved games in The Legend of Heroes franchise, but they’ve never been officially released outside of Japan. What’s more, they’re both being remastered and released on PlayStation 4 very soon — Zero no Kiseki Kai is due out on later this month, while Ao no Kiseki Kai launches next month. Again, though, only in Japan.

But with the Trails of Cold Steel games gaining popularity here in the West thanks to the series’ PS4 focus, many fans have been wondering whether Falcom will bring the aforementioned Crossbell saga to North America and Europe. We don’t have a definitive answer yet, but it’s certainly sounding like a possibility.

In a new interview with Gematsu, Falcom president Toshihiro Kondo mentions a potential Western release. He says: “I very much regret that we were unable to release Zero and Ao [in the west]. I think that releasing on PlayStation 4 will lead to an opportunity to release these games in North America and Europe.”

Hopefully, once the remasters are out in Japan, and Trails of Cold Steel IV has arrived (it’s set to launch this Fall in the West), Falcom will push for Zero and Ao localisation.

Would you play the Crossbell games on PS4? Join Lloyd and the gang in the comments section below.