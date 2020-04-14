Fallout 76 Patch Notes For Wastelanders Update

Fallout 76 has released its free Wastelanders update, offering some big gameplay changes alongside bug fixes and other adjustments. The centerpiece of Wastelanders is the addition of NPCs, but there’s much more to it than the addition of human quest-givers, as detailed in the patch notes.

This update brings all versions of the game up to 1.3.0.23, and the download size for the update is rather large–70 GB for PS4 and Xbox One, 54 GB for PC through the Bethesda launcher, and 68 GB for PC through the just-launched Steam version. If you began your game through the Bethesda launcher, you’ll carry over any progress and Atomic Shop items to Steam, but Atom balancs and Fallout 1st memberships won’t transfer.

Wastelanders adds a new main quest focused on NPCs and factions, including instanced areas where only you and your multiplayer companions can impact the surroundings. You’ll build rep with Settlers and Raiders to open up new gear and quests. It also introduces new repeatable quests, new companions, and lots of quality-of-life improvements.

You can check out the full patch notes below.

A whole host of new people have arrived in Appalachia, seeking their fortunes or just a safe place to live. These NPCs can be found all over the place. Some of them you can talk to and have interactive conversations.

The arrival of new people in Appalachia means there are many new adventures to be had. Wastelanders brings an entirely new story to Fallout 76 that you can uncover and explore as you complete new main quests.

The Raiders are in part survivors that fled Appalachia, who have now returned to reclaim land they believe is rightfully theirs. They’ve built a base of operations, called Crater, at the Crashed Space Station.

The Settlers are a collection of survivors gathered by some construction workers from the Washington D.C. area. When they heard there was land, they caravanned to Appalachia and repurposed existing structures at Spruce Knob to construct Foundation.

Wastelanders features some new exciting weapons, armors, and other items. You can unlock these items via the new Gold Bullion system.

Another exciting addition to Wastelanders, Allies are NPCs you will encounter in the world who can move into your C.A.M.P., help protect it, and keep you company.

Quests have received significant user interface improvements in today’s update. Here is a summary of the adjustments we’ve made:

The Wastelanders update brings close to 1,000 fixes for bugs that were previously affecting the base game, including many that were reported to us by the Fallout 76 community. Since that list is so lengthy, we’ve highlighted a selection of fixes that we thought you might want to know about or may find interesting as you prepare to head back into Appalachia.