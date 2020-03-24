Fallout 76 players are also hoarding toilet paper

One unfortunate side-effect of the COVID-19 pandemic is that folks are cleaning out real-world stores as they buy carloads of toilet paper in sheer panic. While there’s actually little chance of the United States running out TP, it seems that players residing in a fictional version of the country are using this as an opportunity to parody recent misguided shopping sprees.

Like many Bethesda games, Fallout 76 is full of junk that you can carry or break down into resources to craft or repair items. Some junk is definitely more valuable than others, but prior to 2020, there wasn’t a real reason to consider toilet paper rare or expensive.

The result is that now, many players are either obsessively collecting any toilet paper they find, or they’re jacking up the prices at their individual stores. It’s all clearly a joke, but one that has an actual effect on the economy of the game, as more and more people start price-matching or taking all the rolls they can find. Some are even displaying their caches proudly in their player-made camps, as if it were treasure.

Fortunately, however, Fallout 76 can never truly run out of toilet paper — the world will just keep generating more. Plus, in this video game, sometimes it’s actually beneficial for characters to get sick, with some players going out of their way to contract illnesses.