Fallout 76 Players May Have To Move House When Wastelanders Comes Out

After a short delay due to COVID-19 (coronavirus), Fallout 76’s big Wastelanders update is finally arriving on April 14. A new update from Bethesda has revealed more important information for existing players, as the game nears its extensive overhaul.

With Wastelanders adding NPCs, new companions and a new main quest, parts of the existing game will need to be tweaked–including player C.A.M.P.s that have been built in zones that will now house NPCs or story content.

Bethesda has released a map of the new no-C.A.M.P. zones for players who want to log in and move their homes before the update goes live, but if they don’t get around to it the process will be automatically prompted upon loading Wastelanders for the first time. “You will also be offered a free C.A.M.P. move, which we hope will help you find a new home for your home,” the update reads.

Bethesda is also looking to reward players who have stuck with Fallout 76 through its rocky beginnings, offering a free Veteran outfit to “anyone who has logged into Fallout 76 since launch on November 14, 2018 and prior to Wastelanders’ release.”

The Veteran outfit will automatically be added to player accounts and will be craftable by any character at Armor Workbenches.

The post also announced the release of the Wastelanders soundtrack by Inon Zur, which is available now through iTunes, Spotify and Amazon Music for anyone who wants to check it out ahead of the DLC’s launch.

Wastelanders releases on April 14 as a free update for Fallout 76, and coincides with the release of Fallout 76 on Steam.