Fallout 76 Wastelanders Deluxe Edition launches today: Here’s what it includes

Today is a rather special day for Fallout 76 followers. Not just has the long-anticipated Wastelanders upgrade arrived, yet the video game has also pertaining to Steam on COMPUTER. The large Fallout 76 information does not quit there, though, as Bethesda has actually likewise introduced a brand-new collection called the Fallout 76 Wasterlanders Deluxe Edition.

This brand-new version of the video game is available on Steam, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, and it basically packages the base video game along with 2 content packs: the Raiders Content Bundle as well as the Settlers Content Bundle. As their names recommends, those material bundles offer Settler and Raider-themed items, maintaining with the overarching style of the Wastelanders growth.

The Raider Content Bundle, for example, consists of a C.A.M.P, Stash Box, Faction Flag, Pathfinder Outfit, Conquest Loot Bag, Pillager Backpack, and Marauder Power Armor Skin, all with a Raider style. It also comes with a Mine Car Planter, which is billed as a “little planter for your plants when no dust is offered.”

Typically, the Settler Content Bundle features the same stuff with a Settler design, only it includes a Settler Vigilante Power Armor Skin rather than the skin in the Raider pack and a Garden Truckbed Trailer rather of the Mine Car Planter. Both things offer the exact same objective, so actually, gamer simply require to ask themselves which layout they choose.

Both bundles are included in the Deluxe Edition, which likewise includes the base ready $59.99. On Steam at the very least, both material packs are readily available in a standalone bundle for $29.99, while each pack is available separately for $19.99. Results 76 on its very own, on the other hand, is valued at $39.99.