Fallout 76 Wastelanders Update Arrives Next Week Alongside Launch Trailer

NPCs are here

This is supposed to be the big one — Fallout 76 is finally adding NPCs to its online experience and a brand new questline with the launch of the free Wastelanders PlayStation 4 update. Due to arrive next week on Tuesday 15th April 2020, the launch trailer above will give you just a taste of what to expect from those returning to West Virginia in search of a home.

The Bethesda blog details how a new set of mainline chapters will have you making tough choices and suffering the consequences while two warring factions aim to make the land their own. “Both the Settlers and the Raiders will present you with unique companions, stories and plenty of new weapons and armor to earn. Wastelanders will fundamentally change the way you experience Fallout 76.”

Are you still playing Fallout 76, or are you planning on heading back to its multiplayer world to check this free expansion out? Share some supplies in the comments below.