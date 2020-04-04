Fallout 76 Will Be Free On Steam If You Already Own It On PC

Do you own Fallout 76 on PC already but wish you could play the game through Steam? You’ll be able to do so starting on April 14, the same day that the new Wastelanders expansion launches.

Anyone who purchases Fallout 76 through Bethesda’s official website before April 13 and links their Steam and Bethesda accounts will get the game for free on Steam. Atoms and Fallout 1st memberships will not transfer between the platforms, but any items purchased through the shop will be available across both Bethesda.net and Steam.

This offer only applies to the PC version. Xbox One and PS4 players will have to purchase the Steam version separately in order to access it, and the game doesn’t support cross-platform play.

From April 14-28, anyone who purchases the game from Steam will also receive the Fallout Classic Collection with the original two games and Fallout Tactics for free. This applies to those who claim the free Steam version via their Bethesda.net account, as well.

The Wastelanders expansion is free to all players, and it was delayed slightly from its original April 7 release date because of COVID-19. The expansion will add much-requested NPC humans. It contains a new quest in the Appalachian Mountains, and two events called Riding Shotgun and Radiation Rumble will go live at the same time it launches. These aren’t designed for newcomers, so you’ll want to gear up and increase your level before attempting them.

Bethesda previously said it would keep Fallout 76 off Steam in order to maintain a “direct relationship” with players. However, the vast majority of other Bethesda games are on the platform already.