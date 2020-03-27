Fan Video Imagines Animal Crossing’s Isabelle Ripping And Tearing With Doomguy

If you haven’t yet heard, Animal Crossing and Doom fans are the best of friends these days. A slick fan video put together by TheDashingDoctorK shows the mild-mannered dog-friend from Animal Crossing and Super Smash Bros. teaming up with the Doom Slayer to kill imps in a bombed-out hellscape.

If you haven’t kept up with the memes, this all started because Doom Eternal and Animal Crossing: New Horizons happened to share a release date. This triggered a flood of imaginative fanart based around the unlikely pair.

Both New Horizons and Doom Eternal received rave reviews from our critics. “There’s only so much you can do every day in Animal Crossing,” our critic Kallie Plagge wrote of New Horizons. “Part of the fun of its real-time clock is going to bed wondering what you might wake up to in the morning–how your town might change, who might move in, what special visitor might be there tomorrow. So far, I’ve played Animal Crossing: New Horizons for 80 hours over 17 days, and that anticipation hasn’t yet gone away. While I’ve spent a lot of time developing my island so far, I still feel as if there’s plenty left for me to do and see–there’s a lot in New Horizons to occupy your time with.”

Doom Eternal got its share of praise, too. “Though it can take a bit to get the hang of it, the intricacies of Doom Eternal’s combat, combined with its enhanced mobility and option-heavy level design, create a ton of white-knuckle moments that elevate everything that made Doom 2016 work so well,” wrote our critic Phil Hornshaw. “Its combat is just as quick and chaotic, but requires you to constantly analyze everything that’s happening in order to come out victorious. Once you get the hang of the rhythm of Doom Eternal, it’ll make you feel like a demon-slaying savant.”