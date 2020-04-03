Fans Are Annoyed By Animal Crossing: New Horizons Easter Bunny Event

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, seasonal events no longer just occur on one day of the year; the now run for a few weeks in the lead up for the event. From April 1 to 12, a strange bunny-like creature, Zipper T. Bunny, has shown up on everyone’s islands. Zipper has hidden some eggs around the island as part of the Easter event, but players are finding that these eggs are less hidden and more the only thing on the island anymore.

All over the island there are new colorful eggs to find and various egg-related recipes to discover. At least that’s how the event is supposed to go. Instead, players are finding nothing but eggs. Whether it’s fishing, digging up a fossil, chopping trees, or popping balloons, everything has been seemingly replaced by eggs.

Some people have opened their games to find that Zipper has replaced what would have been a full Money Tree with eggs. Understandably, players are upset at this strange rabbit ruining the delicate ecosystem of their island.

Zipper himself has become a focus point for the fans; after all, this is their doing. Not to mention how strangely deflective they are about how they are not wearing a costume or suit. This is also not helped by just how weird they look. Compared to the actual rabbit villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, he seems more like a child’s drawing of a rabbit than a real one.

Even the villagers are wary of this strange rabbit, with some talking to the player about how unsettling they make them feel.

Another strange thing about Zipper is the way they act. When the player is in eyesight of Zipper, they dance around and emote like any mascot should, but once you move far enough away they stop and show just how exhausted they are. This is actually weirdly relatable, like a Chuck E. Cheese employee when the kids are distracted by something for a few minutes. Anyone who has worked a retail job can relate.

Unfortunately, this is only day three of Zipper, with another nine days of this eggtastophy to go. In the meantime, we can only speculate about just who is inside the Zipper suit. My money is on Nook.