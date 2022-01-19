Fans are furious after seeing the first glimpse of the leaked Fortnite Green Goblin skin.

Fans are FUMING after seeing the first look at the leaked Fortnite Green Goblin skin.

The Green Goblin, Spider-Man’s nemesis, is about to make his Fortnite debut, and here’s a sneak peek at him.

With the help of @GMatrixGames, Fortnite leaker @iFireMonkey has shared screenshots of the upcoming Green Goblin skin, Pickaxe, and Back Bling.

Dataminers have made quick work of poring over the game’s files following the release of Fortnite update v19.10.

And the Green Goblin was discovered inside, confirming rumors that he’d be making an appearance at the game this week.

The skin is a fairly accurate representation of the character’s iteration in the Amazing Spider-Man comic.

He does have the metallic sheen from Spider-Man 2, but fans are disappointed that his skin doesn’t look as good as it did in the movie.

“We don’t want it,” one Twitter user stated, adding, “we should’ve gotten Willem instead.”

“We should’ve gotten a movie suit,” says the group.

“This is ludicrous,” said another.

“It’s cool, but it’s not the Goblin everyone KNOWS,” a Spidey fan lamented. “I wish they’d use MCU versions instead of comic versions.”

The comic book version of the Green Goblin, on the other hand, hasn’t disappointed everyone.

“Since the main Spider-Man we have in the game is the comic book version, it wouldn’t make sense to have any other version of GG,” someone else in the comments pointed out.

The comic book version of Spider-Man and a Tom Holland movie skin are the only Spider-Man skins available in Fortnite right now.

In the grand scheme of things, a Green Goblin plucked from the pages of the comic books makes sense.

Green Goblin cosmetics and other content for Fortnite include:

It’s unclear when the Green Goblin will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop.

Epic has yet to confirm the skin, but we’re hoping to see it soon.

