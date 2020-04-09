Fans Are Hopeful DualSense’s D-Pad Has Been Inspired by PS Vita

Click clack

What’s the best d-pad of all time? Many would probably point to the SEGA Saturn, but here’s an outside shout: the PlayStation Vita. Sony’s ill-fated handheld boasted a mechanical d-pad that had just the right amount of resistance to make it seriously satisfying to push – and now PlayStation 5 fans are hoping that DualSense will adopt a similar style.

To be fair, the PS5 controller’s d-pad looks more like a traditional DualShock, with its trademark segmented style. However, it’s using translucent plastic like the PS Vita, as opposed to the soft textured plastic that the DualShock 4 employs.

And one tweet in particular has, of course, sent fans into a frenzy. “I see a similar d-pad like the PS Vita had,” exclaimed Mystifizor on the social media platform. “Oh my god!” The message was liked by ex-Worldwide Studios chief and current PlayStation indies evangelist Shuhei Yoshida, leading many to believe that the d-pad really is inspired by the portable.

Now it’s worth stressing that Yoshida was probably reacting to the message’s enthusiasm, rather than hinting at anything in particular. However, we remain hopeful that the platform holder may have turned to its handheld for inspiration, because that d-pad really was the GOAT in our eyes.