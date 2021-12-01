Fans of Spotify Wrapped say it’s still not working, and Twitter is flooded with angry messages.

Fans of Spotify Wrapped complain that it is STILL not working, and Twitter is flooded with angry tweets about it.

SPOTIFY WRAPPED is now available, but some fans of the music app are having trouble accessing it or claim it isn’t working properly.

Twitter has been inundated with angry complaints and questions about Spotify Wrapped, as some users are able to use it without difficulty while others are having trouble.

Wrapped isn’t working properly for many Spotify users, according to Twitter.

“Hello Spotify, I’d like to complain about my wrapped stories not working as they should,” one user wrote.

“My spotify wrapped is still not working,” another tweeted. “It gets to the seventh spot and then stops working.”

“I’m so annoyed that my spotify wrapped isn’t working,” one user expressed his dissatisfaction.

“My spotify wrapped not working is my villain origin story,” one irritated user joked.

“HOW DO U GET SPOTIFY WRAPPED WHY IS MINE NOT WORKING,” one person exclaimed.

There’s no need to be concerned if you’re having similar problems.

It’s unclear what’s causing the issue, but it’s most likely a result of the update being rolled out to users over several hours.

It could also be a problem with the device you’re using to watch Spotify Wrapped.

Check your internet connection and try refreshing the app.

Spotify has been contacted for comment by The Sun.

One user on Twitter suggested that those having trouble accessing Wrapped 2021 take these simple steps.

To begin, launch Safari and navigate to the Spotify wrapped 2021 web page.

There should be a button that says ‘Download Spotify’ once you’ve completed this.

If you already have the app, it will open your 2021 wrapped right away; if you don’t, download it now.

Your Year in Music, Spotify’s year-in-review feature, debuted in 2015 and was renamed Wrapped in 2017.

The feature is based on information gathered from the app’s 360 million users between January 1 and October 31 each year.

The Swedish streaming giant also reveals the year’s most popular music around the world, in addition to personalized top albums and artists.

Driver’s License by Olivia Rodrigo and MONTERO by Lil Nas X topped the global charts for most-streamed tracks this year.

