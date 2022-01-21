Fans will be shocked by Amouranth’s seductive secret.

KAITLYN ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has revealed an intimate secret that will astound fans.

The Twitch star revealed that she is not the “sexual goddess” that her viewers believe she is in an interview with YouTuber Anthony Padilla.

Amouranth revealed everything when asked what she believes is the “biggest misconception” about her.

As Padilla jokingly stormed off set, she replied, “I’m some kind of sexual goddess.”

When promoting the interview, he joked, “Unfortunately, I had to storm off set with carnal rage after she told me this.”

“In terms of sexual experience, I’m actually very inexperienced,” Amouranth admitted.

“I’ve only ever had one partner, so my body count is quite low.”

“I think people always expect it to be high, especially if you monetise your body,” says the author.

Padilla inquires if Amouranth believes her fans will be disappointed by her admission.

She responds without hesitation, “Oh, I’m sure there are.”

“I’m not into hook-ups,” she says.

“I apologise.”

Amouranth, in addition to streaming on Twitch, has had a lot of success uploading adult content to various websites.

Unfortunately, this has resulted in misogynistic online harassment and hatred, with threats and verbal abuse directed at the streamer.

Her passion is animal rescue and welfare, and she’s invested wisely to realize her dream of opening an animal ranch.

