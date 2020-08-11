Fantastical adds a $7.99 per month family plan for its subscription service

Apple-focused calendar app Fantastical has announced a new family plan for its Fantastical Premium subscription service, which lets up to five family members share a paid subscription at a cheaper cost.

The new Fantastical Premium for Families costs $7.99 per month, or $64.99 per year (which is a more considerable annual discount than typically gets offered on services like this), and allows up to five users to get full access to Fantastical’s apps on Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

Fantastical switched from paid apps to a monthly subscription model earlier this year, which costs $4.99 a month or $39.99 a year (marking a substantial price increase over most of its apps, which previously sold for $4.99 for iPhone, $9.99 iPad, and $64.99 for Mac).

The family plan, on the other hand, might make that monthly fee a little more palatable to customers by dropping the price per user — assuming you have enough Fantastical users that are interested in the paid service. (While Fantastical labels this as a “family” plan, the company doesn’t seem to be putting any barrier that would prevent you from just using this deal with four other like-minded calendar enthusiasts.)

The new family plan option is available now through Flexibit’s website. To sign up, simply log into your Fantastical account, select the new “Family” tab, and add the rest of your family members.