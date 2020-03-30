Farming Bells and the money rock in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

One of the easiest ways to make money every day in Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Switch is finding the money rock — a single rock on the island that spits out Bells instead of crafting materials.

To find the money rock, go around your island hitting all the rocks with a shovel. Once you strike the money rock, there will be a limited amount of time to continue hitting it before it stops spitting out money. After time is up or eight items come out of the rock, it’ll stop spitting out items.

To maximize the amount of Bells you get from the rock, dig holes behind your character. This will prevent them from bouncing back too far from the rock, so you won’t have to waste time scooting back up closer to hit it.

Find the money rock, dig some strategic holes, and you can grab around 16,000 Bells every day.

The islands you can visit using Nook Miles Tickets can also have money rocks on them, so make sure you’re ready to strike some rocks when you head there, too.

