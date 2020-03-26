Fast and Furious 9 delayed an entire year over COVID-19 concerns

F9, the ninth installment in the Fast and Furious franchise, has been pushed to April 2021 due to the coronavirus. Universal Pictures released a statement announcing the delay on the official Fast and Furious Twitter account.

“Moving will allow our global family to experience our new chapter together,” the news release states.

This delay comes after a series of release date delays including A Quiet Place 2, No Time to Die, and the Peter Rabbit sequel — all made citing concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic. Theaters across South Korea, China, and Italy have closed as a result of the coronavirus. After the World Health Organization (WHO) announced COVID-19’s pandemic status on Wednesday, high-profile cancellations — such as the National Basketball Association (NBA) suspending its season — followed.

The Fast and Furious franchise is huge around the world, including in China, where 70,000 theaters have closed doors. Of the $1.2 billion grossed by The Fate of the Furious in 2017, only $225 million came from the U.S.

Here is Universal’s full statement:

To our family of Fast fans everywhere,

We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga.

That’s why it’s especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film. It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May.

We are moving the global release date to April 2021, with North America opening on April 2. While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration. Moving will allow our global family to experience our new chapter together. We’ll see you next spring.

Much love,

Your Fast Family

