FaZe Clan is made up of a group of people.

Who is a member of FaZe Clan?

FAZE Clan is a well-known professional esports and entertainment company with nine competitive teams.

The teams are known for participating in esports tournaments all over the world for a variety of video games.

FaZe Clan is one of the most well-known esports teams in the world.

They have 79 members on their team, including gamers and content creators.

The following are some of their most popular members:

FaZe Clan also includes LeBron James’ son, Bronny, as well as rappers Offset and Lil Yachty.

The complete lineup can be found here.

Eric “CLipZ” Rivera, Jeff “House Cat” Emann, and Ben “Resistance” Christensen founded FaZe clan in 2010 as a Call of Duty team after meeting each other while playing COD Modern Warfare 2.

After posting multiple videos of them playing various games, the organization began to grow in 2012 and had reached 1 million subscribers on YouTube.

According to Forbes, they had become the world’s fourth-most valuable esports company by 2020, valued at (dollar)305 million, with revenues reaching (dollar)50 million the following year.

“We began as internet kids with cameras and a fervent desire to play video games.

On their website, FaZe says, “We’ve turned our passions and struggles into a global creative engine that knows no bounds and continues to define gaming culture.”

They continue, “Most importantly, we’re a family.”

They have 341 million Twitter followers as of January 2022.

TSM, Cloud9, Team Liquid, 100 Thieves, and Gen.G are among the best esports teams.

FaZe Clan is a video game team based in Los Angeles, California, that competes in a variety of tournaments.

Among them are the following:

Since then, they’ve launched a fashion and lifestyle brand with partners such as Champion, the NFL, Manchester City FC, the LA Kings, and others.

