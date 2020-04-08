FDA warns dangerous chlorine dioxide products won’t cure COVID-19

The FDA is back with yet another warning about the ‘Miracle Mineral Solution’ sold by the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, this time advising the public not to consume this substance under the belief that it will cure or prevent COVID-19. As the agency has repeatedly stated over past years, Miracle Mineral Solution is chlorine dioxide, a bleaching agent that can cause serious health problems.

The FDA says that chlorine dioxide products ‘post significant risks to patient health’ and should not be consumed for any diseases regardless of marketing. In a letter sent to the company selling this product, the FDA says it is both a misbranded drug and an ‘unapproved new drug’ in violation of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn said:

Despite previous warnings, the FDA is concerned that we are still seeing chlorine dioxide products being sold with misleading claims that they are safe and effective for the treatment of diseases, now including COVID-19. The sale of these products can jeopardize a person’s health and delay proper medical treatment. We continue to take action and keep up our efforts to monitor for fraudulent treatments during this public health emergency and remind the public to seek medical help from their health care providers.

The FDA’s warning letter was a joint advisory made with the FTC. The agency claims that MMS was being marketed for use with children in addition to adults, making it ‘especially concerning’ due to the greater health risk children face when exposed to chlorine dioxide. Despite past warnings, the FDA says this substance is still sold with claims that it can treat many conditions, including flu and hepatitis.

This isn’t the first time the FDA has gone up against these claims. In August 2019, the FDA issued a similar warning about ‘Miracle Mineral Solution,’ which was, at the time, being sold as an alleged ‘treatment’ for different conditions ranging from cancer to autism. As with its most recent advisory, the FDA warned that the product doesn’t offer the benefits it was marketed with and that consuming the substance is dangerous.