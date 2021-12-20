Fears of gene editing, robot workers, and VR addiction have been identified as the ‘biggest 2022 fears.’

Fears of gene editing, robot workers, and virtual reality addiction have been revealed as the ‘biggest 2022 fears.’

Fears of cutting-edge technologies like gene editing, robot workers, and total immersion in virtual reality are expected to rise in 2022.

The top 22 predictions for 2022 include battle lines drawn against tech titans, waning tolerance for inequity, and a gradual move to re-establish the center.

According to a leading futurologist, offices and schools will undergo significant changes, and humanity will be gripped by unprecedented levels of anxiety in the face of the world’s spiraling chaos and complexity.

Marian Salzman, a New York native and senior vice president of global communications for Philip Morris International, lays out a chilling blueprint for how new technologies and rising rage over inequality may deepen the divides among the planet’s Covid-ravaged masses in a report titled “22 for 2022: Measuring Up What We Thought We Knew.”

“One thing that’s certain – and has definitively stamped all these trends – is uncertainty,” Salzman, who popularized the term metrosexual in 2003 and whose previous predictions have come uncannily close to reality in the last three decades, said about her latest publication.

People are jittery.

“They believe that the world has become so complex and fast that no one can keep up with the changes.”

“This escalation of complexity – i.e., chaos – has become a mega-trend that pervades all others.”

Salzman predicted the rise of a “bunker mentality” and people’s need to hunker down and prepare for potential existential threats in her 2020 trendsightings months before the world even suspected what would happen with the Covid pandemic.

Salzman’s predictions for 2022 include growing skepticism and fear of science’s rapid advancements, as well as admiration and hope for the same advances.

“Among the many fears is that CRISPR (genetic “scissors”) and other gene-editing techniques will be used eugenically – intervening in embryos to edit out conditions considered unfit or inferior and edit in desirable traits such as height, physical prowess, and intelligence,” she predicts.

“This has alarmed leading scientists, including the late Stephen Hawking, who feared that wealthy people would be able to buy even more advantages, resulting in a genetically enhanced elite.”

Another major theme in the futurologist’s 22 for 2022 study is the growing awareness of glaring societal inequities.

“Most people are probably’middling’ in many ways, but they’re not the ones setting…

