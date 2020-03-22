Feature: Amazing Dreams Creations You Need to See – Issue #2

Stylish skeletons, realism, and Dreams within Dreams?

We’re huge fans of Dreams here at Push Square Towers, but it’s difficult to define what this PlayStation 4 exclusive is. With the possibilities almost limitless, the variety of experiences available within this title is ridiculous. There’s no way everyone will have time to play everything.

If you’re simply looking for some of the best stuff to play in Dreams, you’ve come to the right place. In this feature, we’re going to pick out some of our favourite creations, be they games or otherwise. While we’re on the subject, you should follow Push Square Picks, our collection which holds all the below examples and plenty more. We’ve been updating it every now and again with new discoveries and will continue to do so. Be sure to check it out if you want to see what’s impressed us.

Without further ado, let’s take a closer look at some choice Dreams creations.

Creator: loz_r

The Dreamiverse is populated with lots of basic platformers, but we really like Funky Bones IV. It has a great sense of atmosphere, especially with that brilliant jazzy soundtrack. Moving through the skeletal world is fun too, with simple controls and the satisfaction of smashing crates and earning points. Good stuff.

Creator: BADROBO82

Taken By The Rust is included mainly for the sheer scale of the thing. Early on you’ll emerge on a cliff edge to see an expansive world with extremely impressive visuals. We’re not sure how the creator has kept it all within the limits of the thermometer, frankly. There’s also an intriguing sci-fi story to follow, but the spectacle gives this its wow factor.

Creator: Sabretooth2121

While we were searching for shark characters to use in our level for the Outside Xtra live stream, we came across this dream. It features an amazing playable shark that moves with realistic fluidity. Just swimming through the water is satisfying enough, but there are schools of fish to eat, and you can break the water’s surface for some sweet jumps. The creator has also made one of the sharks remixable, so you can plonk it into your own creations. Very cool.

Creator: Augustair

We’ve seen some pretty amazing visuals achieved in Dreams, and this is just one more example. It’s a static screen showing a rocky, sandy environment, but it shoots for photorealism, and you know what? It’s not far off at all. A really good example of the level of fidelity possible in the game.

Creator: cgCody

We don’t want to say too much about this one, as it’s something you should see for yourself. It’s mainly a non-interactive piece, but it does some brilliant stuff, and we’re still not sure how some of it was pulled off. We hope to see more from this story. Bravo!

This is just a small selection of Dreams creations you can find in our Push Square Picks collection. Be sure to give it a follow, as we’ll be updating it periodically as we continue to explore the game. What are some of your favourite creations? Let us know in the comments below.